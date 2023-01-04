Cahill happy with Tipp’s first outing of 2023 despite losing to Waterford

Tipp went up against Waterford in the Munster Hurling League last night in what was Liam Cahill’s first competitive outing as Premier manager.

However the honours went to the Deise as Davy Fitzgerald made a winning return as their manager.

The game was switched to Mallow as Dungarvan’s Fraher Field was deemed unplayable.

Six frees and a point from play from Reuben Halloran helped Waterford take victory on a scoreline of 21 points to 1-15.

Liam Cahill was happy enough with Tipp’s performance against the side he’s managed for the last few years.

“Yeah I thought it was a brilliant workout. This time of the year it’s about just getting players back on the field and working hard and seeing where they’re at fitness wise and I suppose attitude wise.

“So we’re really happy with the workout tonight. We knew coming down we were going to be up against it with Waterford. Obviously no one knows better than myself what this Waterford team is capable of and especially with a lot of the more established players that we know are going to come in as the game unfolded and that’s exactly what happened.”