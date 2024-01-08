Cahill happy with spirit shown by Tipp against Waterford

Disappointed with the result but happy enough with the spirit of the team was the reaction of Tipp manager Liam Cahill after yesterday’s Munster Hurling League clash with Waterford.

Tipp were down to 14 players from early in the first half and were 9 points down at one stage in the Fraher Field.

However they fought back strongly in the second half to take the lead at one point before finally giving best on a scoreline of 1-22 to 1-20.

Liam Cahill spoke to Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll after the game.

“Yeah Paul you’d always be disappointed when you didn’t win the game but delighted with the character we showed in the second half in fairness. We gave ourselves a chance or two there near the end to get something out of the match but look all in all a really good workout and very happy with it.”