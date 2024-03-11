Cahill: A decent League campaign for Tipp so far

Liam Cahill says Tipperary can take ‘massive learnings’ from their loss to Limerick.

The Premier were beaten by the All-Ireland champions in their National Hurling League clash in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night on a full-time score of 0-26 to 3-16.

The Premier face Antrim next Saturday in the final game of the group stage, with Tipp needing a win and results to go their way in order to qualify for a league semi-final.

Speaking after the game, Liam Cahill says his side will take a lot from their one-point defeat.

“There’s still massive learnings from us today.

“We are still very much a team that’s, I wouldn’t say finding our way but we’re nearly there in relation to finding our best personnel.

“We’ve another round of the league to play next weekend and we’ll see what way it’ll go.

“I know we will be depending on results now to see whether we will make the last four or not but it’s been a very decent league for us so far.”