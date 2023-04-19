Cahill: Clare game a tough opener for Championship

Away in Ennis is ‘a tough assignment’ for Tipperary’s first game of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship round robin.

That’s according to Tipp manager Liam Cahill who is preparing his team for Sunday’s Munster opener.

A sold out Cusack Park awaits Tipperary and Clare for their 4pm throw-in.

Liam Cahill says his players are fully aware of the challenge that will bring.

“It’s a really brilliant atmosphere up there from a spectator and a players point of view, it’s very, very intense.

“Clare pride themselves on performing and winning in Ennis and the supporters row in behind that too and they make it a tough environment for opposition to come to.

“We will discuss that and we will be aware of that and we will know what challenges are coming from that perspective so we will be well aware of what task Clare will bring.

“We will have to be absolutely 100% right to get anything out of that game up there, it’s a tough assignment for the first one.”

