Cahill awaits update on Callanan injury

Scans will be needed to reveal the extent of Seamus Callanan’s knee injury.

The All-Ireland winning captain left the field in the first half of Tipp’s win against Waterford in the National Hurling League on Saturday night.

After attempting to play on following a collision with another player, the Drom-Inch club man walked off the field in discomfort.

Speaking after the game, Tipperary manager Liam Cahill had this to say.

“Seamie kind of yanked his knee – I thought ‘twas a slap on the knee-cap from where I was standing but no, it was a twist or a jerk of the knee.

“So we’ll have to get a handle on that very early in the week – hopefully Monday we’ll get it scanned and see how we go.”