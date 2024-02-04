Cahill aiming to allow younger players gain experience during the League

Tipp Senior Hurling manager Liam Cahill aims to use the League campaign to give as much experience as possible to younger players.

His side were 2-27 to 22 point winners over Dublin in Parnell Park yesterday in their opening game of the series.

Next up for the Premier is a home tie against Galway next Sunday.

Speaking to Tipp FM after Saturday’s win Liam Cahill said he will be looking to gain experience and pick up points through the League.

“The whole idea is to get as many of our panel proper exposure. Today was good to get some of the newer faces integrated with some of the more established players. We’ll try and do that as best we can through the rest of the League and obviously keep our focus on trying to pick up points and win matches along the way.”