Cadell injury a concern for Tipp hurlers

There’s concern about the severity of Paddy Cadell’s injury following Sunday’s game with Kilkenny.

The JK Brackens man needed to be assisted as he limped off the field in the first half with an apparent left leg injury.

Cathal Barrett also had to leave the field through injury in the first half of Sunday’s game in Nowlan Park.

Speaking after the game, Liam Cahill is hoping neither injury is too serious.

“We’ve no idea yet as to what it is but Paddy would be a player that wouldn’t be coming off to easy unless there was something that was fairly severe.

“Cathal Barrett is a shoulder injury so again, the way this league and championship is structured our medics are going to be fairly busy again this week.

“It is tough going on players now so hopefully things will sort themselves out and we’ll get these lads back on the field and it’s not too bad.”