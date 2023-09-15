Busy weekend of hurling action gets underway this evening

The quarter-final stage of the County Senior Hurling Championship gets underway this evening.

2020 champions Kiladangan take on Holycross/Ballycahill in Semple Stadium at 7.45pm.

The North Tipp side are aiming to reach a fifth straight county semi-final whilst for Holycross, tonight is a first quarter-final appearance since 2004.

Enda Treacy from the Tipperary Star sees Kiladangan as favourites but feels the Mid Tipp men will have nothing to lose.

“They’re in bonus territory, they have nothing to lose going into this game playing against one of the favourites to win out the whole competition so they can have a right crack at it and just throw the shackles off and not be worried about what happens and just go for it.

“They’ll need all their best players to be really on top form, Bryan O’Mara, Cathal Barrett, Darragh Woods in particular.

“If Darragh Woods was stifled you’d be worried they won’t be in the game for too long.

“Kiladangan are a seasoned team and they will be very difficult to beat if they’re on top form.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game tonight at 7.45pm here on Tipp FM with thanks to Tipperary ETB.