Busy weekend of County finals ahead

Golden-Kilfeacle are looking to finish off a rollercoaster of a year on a high this Sunday.

The West Tipperary side take on Boherlahan-Dualla in the county intermediate hurling final on Sunday at 1.45pm in Semple Stadium.

Golden started their county championship campaign with losses to Cappawhite and Kiladangan and were seconds away from relegation before a last minute goal saw them defeat Ballingarry.

That result saw the West side reach the quarter-finals where they defeated Drom-Inch before earning a place in the final after seeing off Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

Golden-Kilfeacle captain Aidan O’Connell says the win over Ballingarry led to changes in the side.

“Yeah it was a stroke of luck, I think we really just brought it back to basics too.

“We really emphasised hard work, we set our own targets now for hooks, blocks, tackles and turnovers.

“We really just brought it back to basic stuff and we really worked on that then.

“They are our own standards that we’ve been setting now and we just drive it on and we’re hitting those targets now thank god.”

Sunday’s opponents, Boherlahan-Dualla, despite playing in a different division border the parish of Golden-Kilfeacle.

Golden forward Seamie O’Halloran says there’s plenty of familiarity between the two sides:

“We would’ve came across Boherlahan there for the last couple of years and there’s never really more than a puck of the ball in it.

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Sunday’s intermediate final with thanks to Martin O’Dwyer Family butchers, on Friar St, Cashel.