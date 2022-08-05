Busy night of hurling action in store

Round two of the County Hurling Championships gets underway this evening, with six games down for decision.

In the Dan Breen Cup, Mullinahone take on Upperchurch-Drombane in Boherlahan at 7pm.

Meanwhile in Group 1, Nenagh Éire Óg take on Moycarkey-Borris in The Ragg at 7pm while at 7.30pm in Semple Stadium, Clonoulty/Rossmore take on Kilruane MacDonaghs.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM.

Elsewhere this evening, in the Premier Intermediate Championship it’s Kiladangan B vs Moyne/Templetuohy in Roscrea at 7pm while at the same time in Cashel, Thurles Sarsfields B take on Gortnahoe-Glengoole.

There’s one game in the Intermediate championship, that’s the clash of Ballingarry and Ballybacon/Grange in Monroe at 7pm.