Brendan Maher calls time on inter-county career

Brendan Maher has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling with Tipperary.

The Borris-Ileigh clubman has spent 13 years with the Premier County during which he has won 3 All Ireland titles, 5 Munster championships and 3 All Star awards.

The 32 year old said it was a huge honour and privilege for him to wear the Tipperary jersey and to have played with so many top-class players and to have enjoyed many successes with them.

Brendan has also thanked his club saying he’s looking forward to what the next few years will bring as they continue their journey.

The Tipperary County Board has extended its best wishes to Brendan and thanked him for his commitment, dedication and selflessness during his distinguished career at both underage and adult level.