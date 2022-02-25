Bonner Maher back in Tipp panel for Dublin game

Hurling manager Colm Bonnar has rotated his panel for the National League game against Dublin.

They line out with Barry Hogan of Kiladangan in goal.

Cathal Barrett, Brian McGrath and Eoghan Connolly form a new look fullback line.

Robert Byrne is at 5 with Seamus Kennedy centre back and Ronan Maher completes the defence.

Alan Flynn is alongside Paddy Cadell in centre field.

Michael Breen, Jason Forde and Ger Browne complete the half forward line while it’s Jake Morris, Seamus Callanan and Paul Flynn in the full forward line for Tipp.

Patrick “Bonner” Maher is back from injury and listed amongst the subs.

There have been 36 previous meetings in the National Hurling League. Tipperary have won 22, Dublin 10 and there were 4 draws

The game is live here on Tipp FM at 5pm with thanks to Specialist Technical Services, Block 10, Cleaboy Business Park, Waterford.

Supporters are reminded not to arrive at FBD Semple Stadium without tickets which can be purchased online at gaa.ie or at the usual Centra and SuperValu outlets