Bonnar: Ronan Maher will have a big role to play as Tipp captain

Tipperary senior hurling manager Colm Bonnar says he’s delighted Ronan Maher was voted as captain.

The Thurles Sarsfields man was named captain following the outcome of a secret ballot among the panellists.

Colm Bonnar says Ronan will have a big role to play for Tipperary this year.

“You know we’re delighted for him moving forward. He’s only in maybe two weeks at this stage and he has a big role to play for Tipperary.

“It was a secret ballot so nobody knew who was voting for who but he was by far the huge clear cut winner.

“So we couldn’t go against the players – they have a lot to say in terms of what we’re doing here. They have to drive it and they have to bring this team to where they can bring it. We can do so much for them but it really is their choice in terms of where they can bring this and today we brought it a small bit further and we just have to keep that going.”