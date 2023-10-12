Boherlahan-Dualla and Golden-Kilfeacle aiming for county glory

Boherlahan-Dualla will be aiming for county title success this weekend.

The Mid Tipperary side take on near neighbours Golden-Kilfeacle in the county intermediate hurling final on Sunday at 1.45pm in Semple Stadium.

Sunday will be a proud day for the club, with Boherlahan’s 1996 Dan Breen cup winning side being honoured at half-time.

Boherlahan captain Seamus Leahy says they’re hoping to move up the ranks once again on Sunday.

“Boherlahan has a good tradition.

“I’m from Tubberadora and there’s massive tradition from that area as we all know but look, the last number of years, probably 10 years, Boherlahan haven’t been where they wanted to be.

“We’ve got to build from somewhere and get back up there so this is the first step so we will take that if we can get it now the next day.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Sunday’s Intermediate final with thanks to Martin O’Dwyer Family Butchers, on Friar St, Cashel.