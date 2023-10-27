Another close battle expected in Senior Hurling replay

Anticipation is building around the county for this weekend’s county senior hurling final replay.

Kiladangan and Thurles Sarsfields meet in Semple Stadium on Sunday at 3pm, with the Dan Breen Cup the prize for the winner.

The sides couldn’t be separated two weeks ago, with Willie Connors’ late point earning a draw for Kiladangan.

Shane Brophy from the Nenagh Guardian believes it will be another close game on Sunday.

“Fine margins, I think that’s all it’s going to be on Sunday in the replay because we saw how tight that drawn match was, there was never more than three points between them.

“Thurles were probably on the front foot more in that game and they’ll probably feel like there’s more to come and I certainly think there’s more to come from Kiladangan as well.”

We’ll have live commentary of Sunday’s game here on Tipp FM with thanks to the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh.