Another busy day in the County Hurling Championships

Ten more games in the county hurling championships take place today.

The first of four senior games gets underway in Nenagh at 2pm, with defending champions Kilruane MacDonaghs facing last year’s intermediate champions Roscrea.

That game will be live here on Tipp FM with thanks to Bernie’s SuperValu Roscrea.

With questions marks over the fitness of number of key players for Kilruane, Shane Brophy of the Nenagh Guardian says the defending champions will need a performance today.

“Last year’s championship when Kilruane’s backs were to the wall they came out strongly.

“The defence of their county championship could be over on Sunday if things don’t go their way, I think that’s probably the way they are going to have to look at this and try and find a performance.

“Roscrea will be looking to think these guys are wounded animals, we’ve got a chance here maybe to get one over them.

“On the basis maybe of the team with maybe greater desperation, I’d probably fancy Kilruane but then a lot will depend on who’s available to play on Sunday.”

We’ll also have live commentary of the game that follows that in Nenagh at 3.30pm, which sees Borrisoleigh taking on Kiladangan,

The other senior games today pairs Templederry against Upperchurch-Drombane in Semple Stadium at 3.30pm whilst Clonoulty-Rossmore face Thurles Sarsfields in Templemore at 6.30pm.

Three games take place in the Premier intermediate hurling championship today.

Killenaule play Lorrha in Semple Stadium at 2pm whilst at 5pm in Templemore, Gortnahoe-Glengoole play Portroe.

Meanwhile, at 6.30pm in Cahir, Cashel King Cormacs take on St. Mary’s.

The first of three intermediate championship games today throws-in at 2pm in Golden where Ballingarry face Cappawhite.

That’s followed in the same venue by Arravale Rovers versus Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams at 3.30pm

The final game of the day sees Boherlahan-Dualla and Moneygall go head-to-head in Templederry at 6.30pm.