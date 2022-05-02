Hurling and football draws take place live this evening

The entire GAA community in Tipperary will be tuning in to Extra Time tonight for this year’s county hurling and football draws.

The draws take place live here on Tipp FM at 7pm this evening.

The draws for this year’s county hurling and football championships take place tonight live here on Tipp FM.

Loughmore-Castleiney are defending champions in both the senior hurling and football draws following their historic double last year.

In the three hurling grades, 16 teams will be split into four groups of four, with the top two teams progressing.

Templederry are the newcomers to hurling’s top grade this year, after their Seamus O’Riain victory last year.

This year, the Seamus O’Riain Cup, will be rebranded as the Premier Intermediate Championship.

Meanwhile, The football championship will follow the same format as the hurling with four groups of four in both grades.

Drom-Inch are the newcomers to the top division following their Intermediate championship win last year.

The hurling championship is fixed to get underway on July 24th, with the football starting the following weekend.

Tune in and hear the draw live here on Tipp FM at 7pm tonight.