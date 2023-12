In the Harty Cup, last season’s beaten finalists Thurles CBS along with Nenagh CBS are the remaining Tipp teams in the Munster U19A schools hurling competition.

Meanwhile in the Corn Uí Mhuirí, fresh off Wednesday’s preliminary quarterfinal win over Hamilton High School Bandon, Abbey CBS are in the hat for the last eight of the Munster U19A schools football competition.

The draws take place at 12 noon.