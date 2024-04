The Tipperary Minor Footballers got their Munster Championship campaign off to an impressive start last night.

They beat Limerick on a scoreline of 2-13 to 10 points with Dylan Cotter contributing 2-2 of the Tipp tally.

1,300 fans were in Fethard Town Park to watch the game.

Last night’s other match saw Clare beat Waterford by 1-11 to 13 points in Quilty.