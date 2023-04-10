Win for Tipp Footballers yesterday ‘a confidence boost’

Getting the win yesterday was so “important” for the Tipperary senior football team.

That’s according to Tipp coach and selector Declan Browne, who was reacting to the Premier’s defeat over Waterford in their Munster quarterfinal clash at Semple Stadium.

Goals from Stephen O’Brien, Stephen Quirke, and Paudie Feehan all helped Tipp book their spot in the Munster semi-final against Kerry at the end of this month.

The Premier went into yesterday’s game on the back of a poor league campaign and in search of a confidence boost.

Declan says this win was massive for them.

“Anyone that’s following Tipp football knows how poor the year was going for us this year, and it wasn’t for lack of effort or anything like that; it was just the way things worked out. You can blame injuries and all that, but we don’t go down that route. For us to get our first win and have it happen to be the first round of the championship is massive. God only knows; we’d hate to think what would be said of us or what would happen if we were beaten, and that’s no disrespect to Waterford, but it was just so important for us to get that win.”