Sean Treacy’s embark on a Munster football campaign this afternoon.

The county junior A football champions welcome Cork side Kilmurry to Templetuohy for their Munster junior quarter-final.

Throw-in is at 1.30pm and the winner will earn a spot in the semi-finals where they will play Limerick’s Feenagh Kilmeedy.

Elsewhere today, the county junior B football final is down for decision.

Clonmel Commercials and Shannon Rovers contest this year’s decider in Castleiney, with throw-in set for 2pm.