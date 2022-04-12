Well organised Clare side end Tipp hopes

Tipperary Under 20 footballers bowed out of the Munster championship against Clare last night in a cold and windy Miltown Malbay.

Clare meant business right from the off with the first score of the game however Tipp duo Cathal Deeley and Jamie Holloway combined with some lovely link up play to fire a goal to the back of the Clare net on eleven minutes before the Banner responded through a Brian McNamara goal just after the restart.

The home side took control for the rest of the first half with Sean McNamara raising a green flag as Clare led 2-5 to 1-0 at half time.

In the second half there was little respite for the visitors as the home side grew in confidence and put the result of the game beyond doubt. Late on a Tipp goal from the left boot of Cathal Deeley after a lengthy solo run raised some cheers from the Tipp supporters but it was Clare who will progress in this knockout championship, winning in the end on a score line of 3-15 to 2-6.

After the game Tipperary manager Paddy Christie told Tipp FM Sport that his charges came up against a very well organized and ambitious side on the night.

“When we’re playing against teams who have a lot of work done at underage and are very strong you’re trying to bring men back and be as defensive as you can and not concede scores.

“But by bringing men back you’re losing men up front. One man against four or five is very difficult and we found that happening all the time.

“Ultimately whatever you do it’s going to be difficult to try and combat a team with more work done at underage level which is I suppose what they’ve done.”