Twomey: Cavan to provide tricky test for Tipp in Croke Park

Cavan will have the ‘bit between the teeth’ when they take on Tipperary this weekend.

That’s according to Tommy Twomey, who’s a member of the Tipperary senior football backroom team.

The two sides meet in the Division Four National Football League Final in Croke Park at 2.30pm on Saturday.

The Premier had four points to spare over the Ulster side in Breffni Park earlier this year.

Tommy Twomey says they will be trying to reproduce that performance

“Another tricky test out. Obviously Cavan seen us above in their own ground and we probably played one of our better games this year.

“Can we reproduce that in Croke Park? Who knows?

“Cavan are a very dangerous animal now, they have played us, we have beaten them, they will have a bit between their teeth.

“It’s a big day, it’s a big final and of course both teams will like to win it, no doubt about that.”

The Tipperary team will be announced tonight at 9pm.