Tipperary senior footballers without four key players for 2024

Paul Kelly will be assembling his squad without the services of Colman Kennedy, Liam McGrath, Kevin Fahey and Michael O’Reilly.

Kennedy, McGrath and Fahey have stepped away from the panel whilst Michael O’Reilly will be travelling in 2024.

Football analyst Anthony Shelly says these players aren’t easily replaced.

“We’ve lost a lot of players that are going to be hard to replace this year.

“The likes of Colman Kennedy are gone, Michael O’Reilly the goalkeeper, Kevin Fahey and Liam McGrath, four players who when fit are four definite starters.

“You would be worried about how we are going to replace them and I wasn’t seeing it before the Kerry game but I am a little bit more encouraged after that game.”