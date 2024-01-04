Tipp well beaten by All Ireland finalists Kerry

There was defeat for Tipperary in the first round of the McGrath Cup last night.

Paul Kelly, in his first game as manager, saw his side lose out on a final score line of 3-20 to 0-10.

The Premier got off to a poor start with Kerry scoring two goals in the opening five minutes however Tipp, predominantly through Sean O’Connor, steadied the ship and went in 2-07 to 0-07 down at the break.

Both teams emptied the benches in the second half with the Kingdom running out convincing winners.

Tipp’s next game in the McGrath cup is against Limerick in Templetouhy on Sunday January 14th.