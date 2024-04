The Tipperary minor footballers get their Munster championship campaign underway this evening.

The Premier are in Phase 1 where they will compete with Limerick, Waterford and Clare with the top two teams joining Cork and Kerry in the knockout stages.

First up for Michael Donnellan and Shane Hennessy’s side is the visit of Limerick to Fethard Town Park.

Throw-in this evening is at 7pm.