Tipp U20 footballers one win away from claiming Munster final spot

The Tipperary U20 footballers kept their Munster championship ambitions alive last night.

The Premier defeated Clare in Ardfinnan on a full time score of 1-10 to 0-07.

In a game where Tipp left numerous goal chances behind them, it was wing forward Michael Freaney who scored the only goal of the game in the first half.

The victory means Tipp go down to Tralee next Wednesday knowing a win over Kerry would see them into a Munster final.

Tipp manager Niall Fitzgerald says there was a lot to be happy with from the performance.