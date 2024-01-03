Tipp take on Kerry in McGrath Cup

The Tipperary senior football team has been named ahead of tonight’s McGrath Cup tie with Kerry.

The game is the first for new manager Paul Kelly.

Evan Comerford returns to start in goals behind a full back line of Shane O’Connell, Jimmy Feehan and Rory O’Dowd.

James Morris starts at Centre back with newcomers Stephen Grogan and Kieran Costello on the wings whilst Teddy Doyle and Paudie Feehan partner in midfield.

JK Brackens Jack Kennedy lines out at centre forward with Emmet Moloney and Cathal Deely either side whilst Riain Quigley and Sean O’Connor accompany last year’s senior hurling panellist Paddy Creedon in the full forward line.

Another former hurling panellist Shane Neville is among the substitutes for the game which throws in at 7.30pm in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.