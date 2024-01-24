Tipp senior footballers get their league campaign underway this weekend

Paul Kelly’s side welcome Carlow to Semple Stadium on Saturday at 6pm for their Division Four opener.

The Premier did not win a league game last year, managing just one draw suffering relegation from the third tier.

Speaking on Extra-Time, local analyst Tom McGrath says a good start to the campaign will be key.

“It all starts on Saturday evening and the priority is to get your two points on the board and build from there and get a bit of a performance as well.

“I’d take a two points to one win on Saturday evening, it’s a result driven business and we’ll worry about performance after that but get the win first.

“I think it will be a bit different this year, I think there’ll be a bit more go-forward and quicker transitioning of the ball forward as well and that might suit us.”

