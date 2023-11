Abbey CBS are looking to reach the knockout stages of the Corn Uí Mhuirí this afternoon.

The Tipp Town school take on Clonakilty Community College in their final group stage game of the Munster U19A schools football competition.

Abbey come into the game following their opening round win over St. Pats Castleisland meaning a win today would secure top spot in the group.

The action gets underway in Bishopstown at 12.45pm.