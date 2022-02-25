Tipp footballers look to get League campaign back on track

David Power will be looking for his side to get their season back on track as they take on Sligo in the National Football League.

Tipp have a draw and a loss from their games so far.

Power has named a new look team for this one with Michael O’Reilly of Clonmel Commercials in goal.

Shane O’Connell, Willie Eviston and Jack Harney are in the full back line.

Then it’s Kevin Fahey, Sean O’Connell and Robbie Kiely in the half backs with Paudie Feehan and Mark Russell in midfield.

Bill Maher, Jack Kennedy and Teddy Doyle of Ballina in the half forward line.

Mikey O’Shea of Mullinahone, Conor Sweeney captains the side from 14 while Sean O’Connor of Commercials completes the team.

The game is live here on Tipp FM at 7pm in association with John Kennedy Motors, Cashel Road, Clonmel.

Supporters are reminded not to arrive at FBD Semple Stadium without tickets which can be purchased online at gaa.ie or at the usual Centra and SuperValu outlets