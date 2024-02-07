Tipp footballers to get some recovery time ahead of London clash

Rest is on the agenda for the Tipperary senior footballers this week, according to manager Paul Kelly.

The Premier have two rounds of the National Football League completed, with a total of seven games scheduled in just nine weeks.

After Sunday’s win over Longford, next up for Tipp is a trip overseas to take on London in Ruislip on February 18th.

Paul Kelly says getting everyone back up to speed will be the goal this week.

“It’s seven games in nine weeks so this week is about trying to refurb the bodies, trying to give them a cognitive rest and next week is not about an overnight stay in London, it’s about two points and a performance.”