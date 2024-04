The Tipperary U20 footballers begin the next stage of the Munster championship today.

Niall Fitzgerald’s side finished top of Phase 1, with wins over Clare and Waterford along with a draw against Limerick.

They now enter the Phase 2 round robin alongside Cork, Kerry and Clare with Cork up first this evening.

Throw-in is at 7pm in Fethard Town Park and Tipp FM will have full live commentary with thanks to Road Safety, Tipperary County Council.