Three changes to Tipp footballers for Laois outing

The Tipperary team has been named ahead of Sunday’s National Football League game against Laois.

Paul Kelly has made three changes from the team that drew with London with Conall Kennedy, Shane Neville and Peter McGarry coming in to start.

The team lined up with Jack Rodgers in goals with a full back line of Shane O’Connell, Jimmy Feehan and Emmet Moloney.

Paudie Feehan is at centre back with Stephen Grogan and Kieran Costello on the wings whilst Conall Kennedy and Cathal Deely partner in midfield.

Jack Kennedy of Commercials lines out at centre forward with Shane Neville and Peter McGarry either side of him whilst Paddy Creedon and Seán O’Connor join Jack Kennedy of JK Brackens in the full forward line.

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm with live commentary on Tipp FM in association with Tipperary County Council Road Safety.