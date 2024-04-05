Sweeney named in Tipp squad for Munster opener

The Tipperary Senior Footballers will play Waterford this Sunday in the quarter-finals of the Munster Championship.

Paul Kelly and his management team have named their starting 15 and subs for the game in Dungarvan.

Conor Sweeney is back in the squad for the first time since January 2023.

Sean O’Connor – who contributed 8 points in Tipp’s League win over Longford – is not in the squad.

Throw-in is at 2pm on Sunday in the Fraher Field – the game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Casey Tiles and wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.

1 (GK) Evan Comerford Kilsheelan Kilcash

2 Tadhg Condon Clonmel Commercials

3 Jimmy Feehan Killenaule

4 Colm O Shaughnessy Ardfinnan

5 James Morris Clonmel Commercials

6 Paudie Feehan Killenaule

7 Kieran Costello Thurles Sarsfields

8 Stephen Grogan Cahir

9 Conall Kennedy Clonmel Commercials

10 Conor Cadell JK Brackens

11 Cathal Deely Clonmel Commercials

12 Peter Mcgarry Clonmel Commercials

13 Riain Quigley Moyle Rovers

14 Mark Stokes Kilsheelan Kilcash

15 Jack Kennedy Clonmel Commercials

16 Jack Rogers Naas

17 Luke Boland Moyle Rovers

18 Teddy Doyle Ballina

19 Jack Kennedy JK Brackens

20 Jack Leamy Golden Kilfeacle

21 Emmet Moloney Portlaoise

22 Shane Neville Cratloe

23 Shane O’Connell Golden Kilfeacle

24 Rory O’Dowd Clonmel Commercials

25 Mark Russell Aherlow

26 Conor Sweeney Ballyporeen

Bainisteoir Paul Kelly

Roghnóir (1) Hugh Kenny

Roghnóir (2) Michael O’Sullivan

Roghnóir (3) Paul Fitzgerald

Roghnóir (4) Paddy O’Connor