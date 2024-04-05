Sweeney named in Tipp squad for Munster opener

The Tipperary Senior Footballers will play Waterford this Sunday in the quarter-finals of the Munster Championship.
Paul Kelly and his management team have named their starting 15 and subs for the game in Dungarvan.
Conor Sweeney is back in the squad for the first time since January 2023.
Sean O’Connor – who contributed 8 points in Tipp’s League win over Longford – is not in the squad.
Throw-in is at 2pm on Sunday in the Fraher Field – the game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Casey Tiles and wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.
1 (GK) Evan Comerford Kilsheelan Kilcash
2 Tadhg Condon Clonmel Commercials
3 Jimmy Feehan Killenaule
4 Colm O Shaughnessy Ardfinnan
5 James Morris Clonmel Commercials
6 Paudie Feehan Killenaule
7 Kieran Costello Thurles Sarsfields
8 Stephen Grogan Cahir
9 Conall Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
10 Conor Cadell JK Brackens
11 Cathal Deely Clonmel Commercials
12 Peter Mcgarry Clonmel Commercials
13 Riain Quigley Moyle Rovers
14 Mark Stokes Kilsheelan Kilcash
15 Jack Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
16 Jack Rogers Naas
17 Luke Boland Moyle Rovers
18 Teddy Doyle Ballina
19 Jack Kennedy JK Brackens
20 Jack Leamy Golden Kilfeacle
21 Emmet Moloney Portlaoise
22 Shane Neville Cratloe
23 Shane O’Connell Golden Kilfeacle
24 Rory O’Dowd Clonmel Commercials
25 Mark Russell Aherlow
26 Conor Sweeney Ballyporeen
Bainisteoir Paul Kelly
Roghnóir (1) Hugh Kenny
Roghnóir (2) Michael O’Sullivan
Roghnóir (3) Paul Fitzgerald
Roghnóir (4) Paddy O’Connor