Shelly: Motivation not an issue Brackens ahead of County semi-final

Mid rivals Upperchurch-Drombane and JK Brackens meet for a place in this year’s senior football final tomorrow afternoon.

Their semi-final clash gets underway in The Ragg on Saturday at 4pm.

Both sides are very familiar with each other, meeting on numerous occasions in the last couple of years in both football and hurling.

Football analyst and JK Brackens club man Anthony Shelly feels the Templemore men will be hoping to get one back on Upperchurch after recent defeats against the black and amber.

“To me this is one of the games of the weekend, it probably is the game of the weekend, it’s very 50/50.

“Upperchurch they’ve been kind of workman-like getting through to this stage so far but they arrive unbeaten.

“We met in the quarter-final stages last year in the football and Upperchurch I think had three or four points to spare in a well-deserved win over Brackens last year so Brackens will have the motivation of that.

“They beat us in the hurling last year as well so they won’t be short on motivation.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Saturday’s game from 4pm.