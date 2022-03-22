Quinlivan: Tipp can’t take London for granted.

Tipperary’s recovery from a very poor start to the National Football League campaign is a credit to all involved.

That’s the view of analyst Martin Quinlivan following Tipp’s impressive win over Carlow at the weekend which puts them within one win of promotion to Division 3.

Standing between David Power’s side and a step up the ranks are London in FBD Semple Stadium next Saturday.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Martin Quinlivan said Tipp can’t take the visitors for granted given London lost by just a point to Cavan at the weekend.

“They’ve no pressure on them and that’s a dangerous animal.

“We only have to go back three or four years ago I remember us playing Louth in Thurles in a late League game and we needed a win to be promoted. We didn’t perform and we got beaten and then we went to Armagh and won the following week which got us that promotion.

“So this Tipp team, there’s a good management structure there and I think the team has shown a lot of maturity how they’ve turned it around. I think they’ve come so far now I’d be confident it won’t be for a lack of effort if they fail.”

Throw-in on Saturday evening is at 7 o’clock in FBD Semple Stadium.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with in association with Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir