Quinlivan: interesting start to County football championship

An element of unpredictability has been added to this year’s County Senior Football Championship following the opening round of action, according to a local analyst.

First round losses for teams like Loughmore-Castleiney, Moyle Rovers and Ardfinnan means groups may not play out how they might have been expected to.

Meanwhile, with three out of the four bottom placed teams being relegated this year, there will be plenty of jeopardy in the remaining group games.

Following the opening weekend, football analyst Martin Quinlivan says we may now see unique quarter-final pairings should the games play out as expected.

“Possibly Loughmore and possibly Moyle Rovers will go through to a quarter-final draw as losers (2nd place), which means that they could obviously be playing some of the winners.

“Whereas year after year after year, they’ve gone through as winners of groups and of course been seeded to avoid the other winners such as JK Brackens or Clonmel Commercials.

“So there could be a lot to play out on this yet before the season is out and it’s a very interesting start to football and certainly something that we haven’t been used to in recent years.

“It was very much straight forward and followed a predictable line but no not this year.”