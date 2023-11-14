Quinlivan: Commercials with decisions to make ahead of Dingle clash

Seamus Kennedy will have a huge role to play in the Munster club football semi-final against Dingle.

That’s the view of analyst Martin Quinlivan ahead of Clonmel Commercials clash with the Kerry side later this month.

Kennedy put in a sterling performance in Commercials quarter-final victory over Newcastle West on Sunday.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Martin Quinlivan said dual star Kennedy has immense talent.

“He just reads the game – kind of liken him to the Virgil van Dijk of Gaelic football. He just never seems to have to get out of 3rd gear to deal with stuff and everything is kind of effortless. He’s been a huge captain and a huge plus and hopefully he can continue.

“You know Tommy Morrissey (Commercials manager) when they sit down they have a decision to make now (on whether to name Seamus Kennedy at full back) because obviously Dingle will come up with Paul Geaney at full-forward. He’s had four games in the forward line and in their county semi-final against Mid-Kerry they scored four points from marks – they look for the mark very, very early.”