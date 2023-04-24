Power targeting Tailteann Cup run

There is a lot to look forward to for the Tipperary Senior Footballers.

That’s according to their manager David Power – who says their aim now is to get some wins in their Tailteann Cup campaign.

The Premier men had an expected defeat on Saturday when they came up against the All-Ireland champions Kerry in the Munster Senior Football Championship Semi Final, losing by 20 points.

However, Power told Tipp FM that they still made it difficult at times for the Kingdom and they’re setting themselves up for a good showing in the Tailteann Cup.

“That is what it is about for us now and hopefully that we can get a good group and we can get more games and make up for what happened in the league that is a big thing that we want and what the players want as well. So look, there are still plenty to look forward dot and hopefully that we can start to get a couple of wins.”