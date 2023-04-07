Power names Tipp team to face Waterford in Munster quarter-final

Steven O’Brien has been named in the Tipp team for Sunday’s Munster football quarter-final.

The Ballina man missed out on most of Tipperary’s league campaign with a hamstring injury and was in a race to be fit for Tipp’s championship opener.

The Premier welcome Waterford to Semple Stadium at 2pm on Sunday, with the winner to face Kerry in the semi-final.

Tipp failed to win a game in this year’s league and Steven O’Brien says a victory on Sunday would be a huge boost to the squad.

“We’re in to championship and knockout football now so a win for both Tipp and Waterford is a must.

“When you look at our panel, we are a young, new kind of team so getting a championship win like that would definitely boost morale and boost the confidence of those young lads who are putting in an unbelievable shift there at the minute and a win would just kind of give them the credit they deserve.”

Michael O’Reilly of Clonmel Commercials starts in goal for Tipp.

Shane O’Connell of Golden Kilfeacle, Jimmy Feehan of Killenaule and Ardfinnan’s Colm O’Shaughnessy make up the full back line.

Clonmel Commercial’s duo Kevin Fahey and Colman Kennedy are joined in the half-backs by Keith Ryan of Upperchurch Drombane.

The midfield pairing is Paudie Feehan of Killenaule and Jack Kennedy of Clonmel Commercials.

In the half forward line its Emmet Moloney of Drom & Inch, Ballina’s Teddy Doyle and Mikey O’Shea of CJ Kickhams Mullinahone.

Steven O’Brien of Ballina will captain the side – he links up with Stephen Quirke of Moyle Rovers and Sean O’Connor of Clonmel Commercials in the full forwards.

We’ll have live commentary of Sunday’s game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Martin O’Dwyer, Family Butchers, Cashel.