Power: Challenge match ban makes panel selection difficult

David Power has voiced his frustration with the rule banning county teams from playing challenges matches until the New Year.

The Tipperary senior football manager has had his side back training since November 24th.

However, the GAA does not allow inter-county teams to play challenge matches until January 1st.

David Power says this has made choosing a panel of players very difficult.

“There’s no point in releasing a panel when ultimately you know it’s probably going to change within a month.

“We’re still talking on a couple of players hopefully that will come in as well.

“We’re working off a training panel of about 46 or 47 players at the minute and obviously that’s going to be reduced over the next month or so.

“It’s tough going to be honest with you especially with this rule from Croke Park that you can’t have challenge matches until the first of January, which is a ridiculous rule.

“They’re expecting county teams to have no matches leading into the preseason competitions, it’s just one of these stupid rules that makes no sense.”