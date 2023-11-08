O’Dwyer says Tipp have a good football management team in place.

The Tipperary county football board are delighted to have a senior football manager in place after a long process.

That’s according to chairman Conor O’Dwyer who’s been speaking about the recent appointment of Paul Kelly.

The Dublin native comes in to replace David Power who stepped down at the end of last season.

Speaking on Extra-Time, Conor O’Dwyer believes they have a very good management team in place.

“It probably took a little bit longer than we would’ve hoped being honest with you.

“David finished up I think it was last June, ideally you would’ve liked to have had it in place at the start of the knockout stages of the football championship but it wasn’t to be.

“We are really delighted that at the end of a fairly long and arduous process to have what we believe is a really strong team in place for the next three years led by Paul Kelly.

“I wouldn’t like to have to do it every summer, it’s long and slow but I think we got our man in the end.”

You can listen back to the full interview with Conor O’Dwyer on this week’s Extra-Time.