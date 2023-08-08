O’Dwyer: Appointment of new Tipp football manager could take some weeks

Tipperary remain in the process of appointing a new senior football manager.

David Power stepped away from the role in June, following four years at the helm.

The search is ongoing for a new manager with an appointment hoped to be in place by the knockout stages of the county football championships.

Conor O’Dwyer, Tipperary football board chairman says they are making progress.

“Yeah it’s coming along, these things take time, sometimes more time that you’d ideally want.

“In an ideal world, we’d like to have someone in place for the knockout stages of the football championship, that may or may not happen.

“I think getting the right person is more important than having someone in place by a certain date.

“So we are in discussions and that’s as much as I can say for the moment but hopefully we will have news but it could take a number of weeks yet.”