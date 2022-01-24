O’Brien determined to be fully fit before returning for Tipp

Tipperary may be without another key player for the start of the National Football League.

Midfielder Steven O’Brien is assessing a groin injury he suffered last year, which may keep him out of action for Tipp’s league opener with Waterford on January 30th.

O’Brien adds to the list of unavailable players for David Power which includes Michael Quinlivan, Emmet Moloney and Padraic Looram, who are all unavailable for the season.

Whilst O’Brien expects to be back sooner rather than later, the Ballina man has been dealing with injuries for the past two seasons with Tipperary and wants to make sure he is 100% before returning.

“It’s highly frustrating when you’re training in the tougher parts of the season doing the heavy slog and then when it comes to the games you want to be playing in that you’re impeded in some way by injury.

“Or you’re going game to game not being able to train in between them because of injury so definitely a focus of mine is to get rid of all these niggles and get back on the pitch when the body is 100%.