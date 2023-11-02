New Tipp football manager appointed

Paul Kelly is the man tasked with getting Tipperary’s footballers out of Division 4 of the National League.

The Dubliner was handed a three-year term last night, almost five months after David Power’s resignation.

Kelly helped Wicklow to promotion to Division Three this year as part of Oisin McConville’s backroom team .

The following management team were also appointed last night

Hugh Kenny will lead the Skills Performance coaching and will be a Selector.

Hugh is a very experienced and successful Coach at Club & Inter County Level over several years.

Adrian O’Brien a native of Limerick will lead the Athletic Performance coaching. Adrian is a very experienced and successful Coach at Club & Inter County Level over several years.

Michael O’Sullivan, a Kildare native from the Newbridge Sarsfields club, living in Drom & Inch, will assist Hugh as a Skills Performance coach and will also be a selector. He is a former Tipperary U18 manager and selector, and also coach with the Tipperary U21’s.

Paddy O’Connor from Blessington, Co Wicklow will be a Selector and has extensive Inter County experience being part of Senior Management teams at Westmeath, Wexford, Wicklow, and Carlow.

Michael Byrnes a native of Tipperary from the Lattin Cullen Club will lead the Performance analysis. Michael is a Master of Science in Sports Performance Analysis.