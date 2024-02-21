New additions to Tipp Senior football squad

Jack Leamy of Golden/Kilfeacle and Peter McGarry of Clonmel Commercials were both on the matchday panel for the first time ever in London last weekend.

Both players had been in with Liam Cahill’s senior hurling panel recently but have committed to the football squad going forward.

Tipperary football manager Paul Kelly is looking forward to seeing how the duo progress.

“They’re good guys, Jack had been in with us previously and when he was available we talked to him and Peter and they’ve put themselves into the group over the last couple of weeks and we’ll see how they build going forward.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Tipperary vs Laois this Sunday at 2pm in FBD Semple Stadium with thanks to Tipperary County Council Road Safety.