Munster trophy remains the target for Clonmel Commercials

That’s according to their manager Tommy Morrissey, who has been reflecting on their big win over Nemo Rangers last weekend.

The Tipp champions produced a massive display to beat the Cork men by nine points and now prepare to take on Newcastle West on Sunday November 27th.

Tommy believes the players will be able to come down from the high of last weekend and switch focus to the semi-final:

“That’s a challenge but again this is a group of players who have been on a high and have had to come back again.

“We said it on the field (after beating Nemo), there’s absolutely no trophy amongst the group yet.

“Our target is still the trophy so we have to go and work for that.

“To be honest, that dressing room with the individuals that are in there and the leaders that are in there, they manage themselves in terms of bringing things back down so I feel my task will be easy to remind them of it.”