Morrissey happy with Commercials performance

Clonmel Commercials are the 2023 Tipperary senior football champions.

Commercials have lifted the O’Dwyer Cup for the 4th time in five years thanks to a 6-07 to 2-06 victory over JK Brackens in Sunday’s final.

Two goals from man of the match Seán O’Connor along with green flags from Michael Quinlivan, Peter McGarry, Cathal Deely and Padraic Looram earned the Clonmel side a record equalling 21st county senior football crown.

Commercials manager Tommy Morrissey was happy with the performance overall.

“An unusual game – the first 15 minutes everything going according to plan. Next thing just a little switch – changes – and we kind of go off path a little bit and let Brackens back into the game, give them a bit of oxygen which was disappointing.

“But look as I keep saying to the guys there’s no such thing as a perfect hour of football and you need to be able to react to a scenario where you’re not going well and I think they did that in the second half.”