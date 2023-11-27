Morrissey: Dingle took more of their scoring chances

Clonmel Commercials are out of the Munster senior football championship.

For the second year in a row, the Tipperary champions were eliminated at the semi-final stage, this time by Kerry side Dingle.

After an entertaining game it finished up Dingle 0-13 Commercials 0-10 in Semple Stadium.

Dingle now go on to the provincial decider to play Castlehaven after the Cork side defeated Waterford’s Rathgormack in their semi-final tie yesterday.

Commercials manager Tommy Morrissey gave his reaction to Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll after the fame in Thurles.

“Yeah disappointed obviously Paul with the result but I don’t think I could question the performance and attitude of the team over the hour.

“A lot of things went to plan and just again small margins playing an opponent like Dingle with a lot of experience in their team, it just ultimately came down to that. They were able to get their shooters onto the scoring opportunities and ultimately both teams created similar enough numbers in scoring opportunities – they took more than us and that was the result on the day.”